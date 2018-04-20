Chad Reuter 2018 seven-round NFL mock draft: Team by team

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1 (15) Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Round 2 (47) Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

Round 3 (79) Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

Round 3 (97) Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

Round 4 (134) Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

Round 5 (152) Genard Avery, LB, Memphis

Round 6 (182) Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

Round 7 (254) Mike Boone, RB, Cincinnati

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1 (26) Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Round 2 (58) Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Round 3 (90) Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

Round 4 (126) Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

Round 6 (200) Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Round 7 (244) Tanner Lee, QB, Nebraska

Round 7 (256) Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1 (16) Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Round 2 (52) Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Round 3 (83) Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

Round 4 (118) Justin Watson, WR, Pennsylvania

Round 5 (154) Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

Round 6 (190) Mike Love, DE, South Florida

Round 6 (215) Amari Coleman, CB, Central Michigan

Round 7 (238) Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (5) Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Round 2 (53) Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Round 3 (65) Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

Round 3 (96) Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

Round 4 (121) Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Round 5 (166) Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (187) Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State

Carolina Panthers

Round 1 (18) D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Round 2 (55) Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada

Round 3 (88) Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

Round 5 (161) Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Round 6 (197) Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

Round 7 (234) Darious Williams, CB, UAB

Round 7 (242) Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU

Chicago Bears

Round 1 (8) Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

Round 2 (39) Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Round 4 (105) Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Round 4 (115) Kemoko Turay, Edge, Rutgers

Round 5 (145) Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware

Round 6 (181) Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh

Round 7 (224) Godwin Igwebuike, S, Northwestern

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1 (21) Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Round 2 (46) Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Round 3 (77) Arden Key, Edge, LSU

Round 3 (100) Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State

Round 4 (112) M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

Round 5 (151) Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

Round 5 (158) Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

Round 5 (170) Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

Round 7 (249) Jermaine Carter, LB, Maryland

Round 7 (252) Jordan Mailata, OT, Sydney (rugby player)

Round 7 (253) John Atkins, DT, Georgia

Cleveland Browns

Round 1 (1) Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Round 1 (4) Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Round 1 (29) Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Round 2 (33) Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Round 2 (64) Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Round 5 (150) Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

Round 6 (175) Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon

Round 6 (188) Deon Yelder, TE, Western Kentucky

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1 (19) Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Round 2 (50) Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

Round 3 (81) Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State

Round 4 (116) P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State

Round 4 (137) Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State

Round 5 (171) Kenny Young, LB, UCLA

Round 6 (192) Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

Round 6 (193) Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

Round 6 (208) Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami

Round 7 (236) Foyesade Oluokun, LB, Yale

Denver Broncos

Round 1 (12) Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Round 1 (22) Marcus Davenport, Edge, UTSA

Round 2 (40) D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

Round 2 (56) Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

Round 3 (71) Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

Round 3 (99) Cole Madison, OG, Washington State

Round 4 (106) Dane Cruikshank, S, Arizona

Round 4 (113) Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State

Round 5 (149) Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

Round 5 (160) Will Dissly, TE, Washington

Detroit Lions

Round 1 (20) Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College

Round 2 (51) Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Round 3 (82) Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Round 4 (117) Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Round 5 (153) Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Round 7 (237) Nic Shimonek, QB, Texas Tech

Green Bay Packers

Round 1 (14) Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Round 2 (45) Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Round 3 (76) DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Round 4 (101) Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

Round 4 (133) Chris Campbell, CB, Penn State

Round 5 (138) Joe Ostman, LB, Central Michigan

Round 5 (172) Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

Round 5 (174) Greg Senat, OT, Wagner

Round 6 (186) Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State

Round 6 (207) Ethan Wolf, TE, Tennessee

Round 7 (232) Nicholas Falah, C, USC

Round 7 (239) Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky

Houston Texans

Round 3 (68) Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

Round 3 (80) Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Round 3 (98) Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

Round 4 (103) Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

Round 6 (177) Kylie Fitts, Edge, Utah

Round 6 (211) Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State

Round 6 (214) Steven Dunbar, WR, Houston

Round 7 (222) Salesi Uhatafe, OG, Utah

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1 (11) Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Round 1 (31) Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Round 2 (37) Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

Round 2 (42) Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Round 2 (49) Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Round 3 (67) James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Round 5 (140) Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

Round 6 (178) Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Round 7 (221) Montrel Meander, CB, Grambling State

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 2 (35) Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Round 2 (61) Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

Round 3 (93) Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

Round 4 (114) Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Round 4 (129) Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State

Round 6 (203) Will Richardson, OT, N.C. State

Round 7 (230) Mike Basile, S, Monmouth

Round 7 (247) Dee Liner, DT, Arkansas State

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2 (54) Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

Round 3 (78) Dorance Armstrong, Edge, Kansas

Round 3 (86) Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (122) Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

Round 4 (124) Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State

Round 6 (196) Jordan Akins, TE, UCF

Round 7 (233) Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA

Round 7 (243) Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1 (17) Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Round 2 (48) Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Round 3 (84) J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

Round 4 (119) Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

Round 5 (155) Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

Round 6 (191) Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

Round 7 (251) Nick Keizer, TE, Grand Valley State

Los Angeles Rams

Round 3 (87) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

Round 4 (111) Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Round 4 (135) Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

Round 4 (136) Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina

Round 5 (176) Troy Apke, S, Penn State

Round 6 (183) Justin Lawler, LB, SMU

Round 6 (194) Tony Adams, C, N.C. State

Round 6 (195) Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

Miami Dolphins

Round 1 (6) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Round 3 (73) Rasheem Green, DT, USC

Round 4 (123) Chris Herndon, TE, Miami

Round 4 (131) Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson

Round 6 (209) Trayvon Henderson, S, Hawaii

Round 7 (227) Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

Round 7 (229) David Steinmetz, OT, Purdue

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1 (30) Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Round 2 (62) Billy Price, C, Ohio State

Round 3 (94) Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

Round 5 (167) Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

Round 6 (204) Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern

Round 6 (213) Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

Round 6 (218) Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

Round 7 (225) Marquis Haynes, LB, Mississippi

New England Patriots

Round 1 (23) Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Round 2 (36) Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Round 2 (43) Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

Round 2 (63) Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

Round 3 (95) Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

Round 4 (104) Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

Round 6 (198) Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Round 6 (210) Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 7 (219) Austin Ramesh, FB, Wisconsin

New Orleans Saints

Round 1 (27) Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Round 3 (91) Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

Round 4 (127) Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Round 5 (147) Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

Round 5 (164) J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

Round 6 (189) Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State

Round 6 (201) Damon Webb, S, Ohio State

Round 7 (245) Linden Stephens, CB, Cincinnati

New York Giants

Round 1 (2) Bradley Chubb, Edge, N.C. State

Round 2 (34) Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

Round 3 (66) Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

Round 3 (69) Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

Round 4 (108) Michael Dickson, P, Texas

Round 5 (139) Holton Hill, CB, Texas

New York Jets

Round 1 (3) Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Round 3 (72) Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

Round 4 (107) B.J. Hill, DT, N.C. State

Round 5 (157) Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

Round 6 (179) Matthew Gono, OG, Wesley

Round 7 (235) Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

Oakland Raiders

Round 1 (10) Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Round 2 (41) Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Round 3 (75) Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

Round 4 (110) Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State

Round 5 (159) Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

Round 5 (173) Frankie Luvu, LB, Washington State

Round 6 (185) Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

Round 6 (212) R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

Round 6 (216) A.J. Howard, S, Appalachian State

Round 6 (217) JK Scott, P, Alabama

Round 7 (228) Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1 (32) Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Round 4 (130) Chuks Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

Round 4 (132) Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

Round 5 (169) Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin

Round 6 (206) Mason Cole, C, Michigan

Round 7 (250) Javon Wims, WR, Georgia

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 (28) Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

Round 2 (60) Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

Round 3 (92) Tremon Smith, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 5 (148) Poona Ford, DT, Texas

Round 5 (165) Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

Round 7 (220) Dejon Allen, OG, Hawaii

Round 7 (246) Curtis Cothran, DT, Penn State

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1 (9) Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

Round 2 (59) Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Round 3 (70) Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

Round 3 (74) Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

Round 4 (128) Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

Round 5 (143) Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State

Round 6 (184) Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State

Round 7 (223) Nick DeLuca, LB, North Dakota State

Round 7 (240) Abdullah Anderson, DT, Bucknell

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1 (24) Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Round 3 (85) Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia

Round 4 (120) DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

Round 5 (141) Breeland Speaks, DE, Mississippi

Round 5 (146) John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

Round 5 (156) Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

Round 5 (168) Anthony Coyle, OT, Fordham

Round 7 (226) Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State

Round 7 (248) Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1 (7) Derwin James, S, Florida State

Round 2 (38) Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

Round 4 (102) Mark Walton, RB, Miami

Round 5 (144) Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

Round 6 (180) Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (202) Brett Toth, OT, Army

Round 7 (255) Ryan Green, RB, Florida State

Tennessee Titans

Round 1 (25) Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Round 2 (57) Sam Hubbard, Edge, Ohio State

Round 3 (89) Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

Round 4 (125) Jaylen Samuels, TE, N.C. State

Round 5 (162) Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

Round 6 (199) Foley Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut

Washington Redskins

Round 1 (13) Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Round 2 (44) James Daniels, C, Iowa

Round 4 (109) Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

Round 5 (142) Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU

Round 5 (163) Jeff Holland, Edge, Auburn

Round 6 (205) Justin Jones, DT, N.C. State

Round 7 (231) Kameron Kelly, S, San Diego State

Round 7 (241) Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.