Ravens signing Saints' Willie Snead to offer sheet

Baltimore continues the search to upgrade its receiving corps, but appear to be out on Dez Bryant.

The Ravens are signing New Orleans Saints restricted free agent wideout Willie Snead to a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Saints have five days to match the tender. With New Orleans adding Cameron Meredith and re-signing Brandon Coleman recently, it seems unlikely the Saints would match the Ravens' offer sheet. New Orleans would get no compensation if they decline to match.

Perhaps more significantly, adding Snead would likely take the Ravens out of the running to add Bryant.

After going undrafted in 2014, Snead spent the past three seasons on the Saints' active roster. In his first two years in New Orleans, the 25-year-old looked like New Orleans' latest diamond-in-the-rough receiver. He compiled 1,879 yards on 141 receptions with seven touchdowns in 2015 and 2016. Last season, following a three-game suspension and a hamstring issue, Snead's play dropped precipitously. He earned just eight catches for 92 yards in 11 games.

If Snead indeed lands in Baltimore, he'd join a revamped Ravens receiving corps that added Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason.