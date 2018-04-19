When will 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo lose his first game as an NFL starter?

Believe it or not, Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost a regular-season game as an NFL starter. Ever.

San Francisco's franchise quarterback comes into the 2018 season with a 7-0 record as a starter, going 2-0 with the New England Patriots and 5-0 last season after getting traded to the 49ers. With the NFL releasing its 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday, let's look at what's in front of San Francisco in the first half of the season:

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals

Now that we know what lies ahead for Jimmy G, when will the quarterback lose his first game as a starter?



James Jones

+ Follow On Twitter Minnesota's D won't let the 49ers go home with a victory I don't see San Francisco going home from Minnesota in Week 1 with a win. Unfortunately for the I don't see San Francisco going home from Minnesota in Week 1 with a win. Unfortunately for the 49ers , the Vikings boast the best defense from 2017, and defenses are normally 17 steps ahead of offenses anyway at the start of the season. Sorry, Jimmy.



Marcas Grant

+ Follow On Twitter Niners are victim to a Vikings team with Super Bowl aspirations Well, Jimmy, you had a good run. The run as an undefeated starter (the Well, Jimmy, you had a good run. The run as an undefeated starter (the 49ers even won the pre-draft coin flip against the Raiders !) isn't likely to last through Week 1 when San Francisco heads to Minneapolis to face the Vikings . The Niners have the makings of an improved team, but taking on a Super Bowl contender trying to erase the unpleasant taste of last year's NFC Championship Game loss isn't going to be easy.