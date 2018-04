When will 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo lose his first game as an NFL starter?

Believe it or not, Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost a regular-season game as an NFL starter. Ever.

San Francisco's franchise quarterback comes into the 2018 season with a 7-0 record as a starter, going 2-0 with the New England Patriots and 5-0 last season after getting traded to the 49ers. With the NFL releasing its 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday, let's look at what's in front of San Francisco in the first half of the season:

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: at Green Bay Packers

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals

Now that we know what lies ahead for Jimmy G, when will the quarterback lose his first game as a starter?



Bucky Brooks

If you're wondering why I think the He'll lose his first game in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers , ending his perfect starting record at 10-0. The 49ers are set up for success with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. They have built the team around him, and I think he gets off to a fast start with a full offseason in San Francisco. However, the Chargers could be the team to give him his first loss, because they have the offense to score a ton of points, and the defense should be one of the best in the league.If you're wondering why I think the 49ers will win in Minnesota, I'll keep it real simple. There's a ton of pressure on Kirk Cousins to win, and that pressure to win and perform at home could be overwhelming. The 49ers go up to Minnesota with nothing to lose, and they'll be able to take advantage of a very tight, intense Vikings team, because they will be able to play free and loose.



James Jones

+ Follow On Twitter Minnesota's D won't let the 49ers go home with a victory I don't see San Francisco going home from Minnesota in Week 1 with a win. Unfortunately for the I don't see San Francisco going home from Minnesota in Week 1 with a win. Unfortunately for the 49ers , the Vikings boast the best defense from 2017, and defenses are normally 17 steps ahead of offenses anyway at the start of the season. Sorry, Jimmy.



Marcas Grant

Niners are victim to a Vikings team with Super Bowl aspirations Well, Jimmy, you had a good run. The run as an undefeated starter (the 49ers even won the pre-draft coin flip against the Raiders !) isn't likely to last through Week 1 when San Francisco heads to Minneapolis to face the Vikings . The Niners have the makings of an improved team, but taking on a Super Bowl contender trying to erase the unpleasant taste of last year's NFC Championship Game loss isn't going to be easy.