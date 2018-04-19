When will 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo lose his first game as an NFL starter?

Believe it or not, Jimmy Garoppolo has not lost a regular-season game as an NFL starter. Ever.
San Francisco's franchise quarterback comes into the 2018 season with a 7-0 record as a starter, going 2-0 with the New England Patriots and 5-0 last season after getting traded to the 49ers. With the NFL releasing its 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday, let's look at what's in front of San Francisco in the first half of the season:
Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 6: at Green Bay Packers
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 8: at Arizona Cardinals
Now that we know what lies ahead for Jimmy G, when will the quarterback lose his first game as a starter?
Jimmy G's win streak ends just before the start of October
He'll lose his first game in Week 4 against the
Los Angeles Chargers
, ending his perfect starting record at 10-0. The
49ers
are set up for success with
Jimmy Garoppolo
as their franchise quarterback. They have built the team around him, and I think he gets off to a fast start with a full offseason in San Francisco. However, the
Chargers
could be the team to give him his first loss, because they have the offense to score a ton of points, and the defense should be one of the best in the league.
If you're wondering why I think the
49ers
will win in Minnesota, I'll keep it real simple. There's a ton of pressure on
Kirk Cousins
to win, and that pressure to win and perform at home could be overwhelming. The
49ers
go up to Minnesota with nothing to lose, and they'll be able to take advantage of a very tight, intense
Vikings
team, because they will be able to play free and loose.
Minnesota's D won't let the 49ers go home with a victory
I don't see San Francisco going home from Minnesota in Week 1 with a win. Unfortunately for the
49ers
, the
Vikings
boast the best defense from 2017, and defenses are normally 17 steps ahead of offenses anyway at the start of the season. Sorry, Jimmy.
San Francisco gets by Minnesota and Detroit but falls to Andy Reid's Chiefs
I know Week 1 will be a popular choice, because the
49ers
will play a formidable defense in the
Minnesota Vikings
. Because it's not like he didn't beat the
Jacksonville Jaguars
last year! I have no fear Jimmy G will fall to the
Vikings
. They win a laugher over the
Lions
. So his first NFL stumble will come against Andy Reid and the
Chiefs
in Week 3. I mean, the
Vikings
are tough, but Reid is basically Vince Lombardi in the first month of the season.
Niners are victim to a Vikings team with Super Bowl aspirations
Well, Jimmy, you had a good run. The run as an undefeated starter (the
49ers
even won the pre-draft coin flip against the
Raiders
!) isn't likely to last through Week 1 when San Francisco heads to Minneapolis to face the
Vikings
. The Niners have the makings of an improved team, but taking on a
Super Bowl
contender trying to erase the unpleasant taste of last year's NFC Championship Game loss isn't going to be easy.
Mike Zimmer's defense stops Garoppolo in his tracks in Week 1
The winning streak is over for Jimmy G before the season even really starts, as he'll suffer his first loss in Week 1 in Minnesota. Jimmy G and the
49ers
won't get by a Minnesota defense that ranked No. 1 overall and second against both the run and pass. Playing against Mike Zimmer's defense in U.S. Bank Stadium ... need I say more?