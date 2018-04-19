DDFP: Schedule release, uniform review & Reggie Bush

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank to discuss the intriguing slate of international games this upcoming season, highlighting the Mexico City matchup between the Chiefs and the Rams, as well as the London game between the Eagles and Jaguars (2:18). Also, the fellas review both the Jaguars and Dolphins' new uniforms, as the teams revealed their new looks for the 2018 season (18:40). Then, Shek sits down with former NFL RB and new NFL Network analyst Reggie Bush to recount his most memorable games with the USC Trojans, detailing the famous "Bush Push" play against Notre Dame in 2005 (42:52). Reggie also remembers his NFL Draft day experience as the number two overall pick in 2006 (56:19).

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play