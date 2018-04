Former wideouts Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis break down the incoming wide receiver class (5:38). Plus, the guys also discuss the trades they would love to see (21:48) during the 2018 NFL Draft and pick prospects that could sneak into the first round (25:43), as well as their favorite player by round (32:04).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: