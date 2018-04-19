Jaguars to open dog park at EverBank Field

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jaguars fans will now be able to bring their best furry friends to EverBank Field. Jacksonville will be the first NFL franchise to open a dog daycare at their home stadium.

2. A piece of the Minneapolis Miracle will soon be immortalized in Canton.

3. The Jay Train wants you to mark your calendar for October 28 when the Eagles take on the Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium.

4. The 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year continues to be recognized as an All-Pro person off the field.

