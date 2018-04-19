Jaguars to open dog park at EverBank Field

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Jaguars fans will now be able to bring their best furry friends to EverBank Field. Jacksonville will be the first NFL franchise to open a dog daycare at their home stadium.

Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game!



Weâre excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck. pic.twitter.com/zN420xPigH â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

2. A piece of the Minneapolis Miracle will soon be immortalized in Canton.

En route to Canton - Stefon Diggs' @1future themed cleats from the Minneapolis Miracle are being shipped today to the @ProFootballHOF to be on display. pic.twitter.com/SHpz0yQ2R4 â Sam Newton (@SamNewton31) April 18, 2018

3. The Jay Train wants you to mark your calendar for October 28 when the Eagles take on the Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium.

A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Apr 19, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

4. The 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year continues to be recognized as an All-Pro person off the field.