Marcus Williams using missed tackle as motivation

Marcus Williams enjoyed a sensational rookie season. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints safety, most will only remember one play: a missed tackle of Stefon Diggs on the "Minnesota Miracle" that led to the last-second playoff loss.

"I've always had motivation, but things like that happen and you can just use it as extra motivation," Williams told Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune of the missed play.

The Saints safety earned 73 tackles and four interceptions in 15 starts last season, but all anyone remembers is him dipping his head early and missing Diggs on that infamous missed tackle.

Williams doesn't want to talk much about the mistake but said he's heard plenty of kind words since the loss.

"Everybody has words of encouragement," he said. "I just listen to bits and pieces, and I just keep them in my head. But, you got to move past it.

"Everybody messes up. Nobody is perfect, so I have to let it go."

Aside from the one play, Williams' rookie season was a rousing success. His insertion into the starting lineup along with Defensive Rookie of The Year Marshon Lattimore transformed the Saints from a porous sieve to a capable back end.

With Williams determined to bounce back from his failure, the Saints' secondary could take another step forward in 2018.