Brandon Coleman re-signs with New Orleans Saints

Brandon Coleman is staying in New Orleans.

The wideout is re-signing with the Saints, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team chose not to tender Coleman as a restricted free agent, making him free to sign with another team.

Coleman expressed his desire to remain with the team this season back in March on Good Morning Football.

"I really want to stay but it's out of my control right now," Coleman said. "Some things are just out of your control."

He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. He recorded 79 catches for 1,099 and 8 touchdowns in his four seasons in New Orleans.

With Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn returning alongside recent acquisition Cameron Meredith, the roles of Coleman and unsigned restricted free agent Willie Snead are up in the air this offseason.