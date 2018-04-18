NFL moves up starting times for prime-time games

The times are a'changing -- and we'll see that reflected in the start times of prime-time games this season.

There will be earlier start times for games on Monday, Thursday and Sunday nights, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Monday Night Football will move up from 8:30 p.m. ET to 8:15 p.m. ET and Thursday Night Football will move from an 8:25 p.m. start to 8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football moves up from 8:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

FOX Sports and NFL Network will simulcast Thursday Night Football games this season. ESPN will continue to broadcast Monday Night Football and NBC will carry Sunday Night Football broadcasts.

The NFL will release the 2018 regular-season schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.