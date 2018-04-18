Rob Gronkowski purchases stake in Gronkowski horse

Rob Gronkowski might now have a good excuse for partaking in the typically colorful scene that takes place in the infield at Churchill Downs each May.

The New England Patriots tight end has purchased a minority stake in a thoroughbred that he shares at least one thing in common with -- his name. The five-time All-Pro now holds a minority stake in Gronkowski (the horse) just weeks before the three-year-old colt is scheduled to run in the Kentucky Derby, according to the Wall Street Journal. Gronkowski's handlers (again, the horse) used the name since the horse's "big and strong" 6-foot-5 frame reminds them of the Patriots star.

Gronkowski, for his part, seems pretty excited about his investment.

"I've never dealt with horses," he told the Wall Street Journal. "Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse. ... I'm not trying to ride it for a full speed ride. I just want to get the feel of what it's like to be on top of one. Maybe I'll go for a full speed ride once I get comfortable."

Joking (hopefully) aside, it only makes sense that Gronkowski the player and Gronkowski the horse would cross paths at some point. Whether it becomes a good omen during this year's Run for the Roses remains to be seen.