T.Y. Hilton's diet: Cinnamon Toast Crunch for dinner

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is living out every 8-year-old's dream.
Hilton on his typical dinner with new diet: âCinnamon Toast Crunch. Two bowls.â #Coltsâ George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 17, 2018
Listen to the four-time Pro Bowler break down how he got into the best shape of his life.
2. Khalil Mack + Von Miller = Bradley Chubb? Von Miller thinks so.
âHeâs Khalil Mack and Von Miller put together.â - Von Miller on Bradley Chubb.â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 17, 2018
I guess thatâs high praise.
3. Two-time Pro Bowler Jon Dorenbos continues to live his best life off the gridiron. The former long snapper incorporated some football into his appearance on Ellen on Tuesday.
.@JonDorenbos is great at magic. @AndyLassner is above average at math. https://t.co/L847YhPAhoâ Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 17, 2018
4. Bills QB A.J. McCarron doesn't dig the long ball.
#Bills QB A.J. McCarron: A lot of people get sold on big arms. How many times do you drop back and actually throw the ball 60 yards? Very rarely. The game is played with timing and accuracy.â Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) April 17, 2018