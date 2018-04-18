T.Y. Hilton's diet: Cinnamon Toast Crunch for dinner

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is living out every 8-year-old's dream.

Listen to the four-time Pro Bowler break down how he got into the best shape of his life.

2. Khalil Mack + Von Miller = Bradley Chubb? Von Miller thinks so.

3. Two-time Pro Bowler Jon Dorenbos continues to live his best life off the gridiron. The former long snapper incorporated some football into his appearance on Ellen on Tuesday.

4. Bills QB A.J. McCarron doesn't dig the long ball.

