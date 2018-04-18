Titans set to pick up Marcus Mariota's 5th-year option

The Tennessee Titans are taking a page from the "no duh" playbook.

General manager Jon Robinson announced Wednesday on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville the team plans to exercise the fifth-year option for quarterback Marcus Mariota, which will keep him in Tennessee through the 2019 season. The option is guaranteed for injury only.

The deadline to officially employ the fifth-year option is May 2.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2015 was never going anywhere.

The Titans franchise cornerstone, Mariota owns the traits to be among the top signal-callers in the NFL for the next decade. The biggest concern for the 24-year-old quarterback is health. Mariota has yet to play a full 16-game regular-season slate in his three-year career.

Tennessee fired coach Mike Mularkey this offseason in large part to help unlock Mariota's potential. The grind-out style preferred by the previous coaching staff pigeonholed a quarterback who excels in a quick-pass scheme and owns superior athleticism as a runner.

The Titans hope importing offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will unleash Mariota, similar to Jared Goff's big stride forward under Sean McVay in Los Angeles, where LaFleur was OC last season.

With the formality of picking up the fifth-year option done, sides could begin to work out a long-term contract -- though that likely won't come to pass until next offseason at the earliest.