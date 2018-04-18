2018 NFL Draft: Courtland Sutton visiting Dallas Cowboys

Could the Dallas Cowboys be looking local to replace Dez Bryant?

The club could be exploring the possibility, as it's hosting SMU WR Courtland Sutton for a visit on the final day that the NFL allows 2018 draft prospects to meet with teams at their facilities, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Sutton became one of the top receivers in college football in part by learning to use his size advantage (6-foot-3, 218 pounds), leading to comparisons between his game and Bryant's. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has identified Sutton as a strong option for the Cowboys to replace Bryant, who was released last week, in the draft.

As well, the former Mustangs star grew up a Cowboys fan as a Brenham, Texas, native, and a Bryant fan in particular. He paid social-media tribute to Bryant, in fact, after learning that the Cowboys were parting ways with the receiver:

Sutton caught 193 passes for 3,193 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons as an SMU starter. With the school being in Dallas, he was eligible to participate in the Cowboys' Dallas Day workout for local prospects, but did not attend. The Cowboys staff, including head coach Jason Garrett, conducted Sutton's position drills at SMU's pro day workout last month.

Sutton also has visited the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he met privately prior to SMU's pro day, and he's worked out for the Chicago Bears.

