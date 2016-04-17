2018 NFL Draft tracker: Follow every pick for every team

Follow all of your team's picks by checking out the complete order of the 2018 NFL Draft, including all 32 compensatory selections.
Round 1
Pick
1. Cleveland Browns:
2. New York Giants:
3. New York Jets:
4. Cleveland Browns:
5. Denver Broncos:
6. Indianapolis Colts:
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
8. Chicago Bears:
9. San Francisco 49ers:
10. Oakland Raiders:
11. Miami Dolphins:
12. Buffalo Bills:
13. Washington Redskins:
14. Green Bay Packers:
15. Arizona Cardinals:
16. Baltimore Ravens:
17. Los Angeles Chargers:
18. Seattle Seahawks:
19. Dallas Cowboys:
20. Detroit Lions:
21. Cincinnati Bengals:
22. Buffalo Bills:
23. New England Patriots:
24. Carolina Panthers:
25. Tennessee Titans:
26. Atlanta Falcons:
27. New Orleans Saints:
28. Pittsburgh Steelers:
29. Jacksonville Jaguars:
30. Minnesota Vikings:
31. New England Patriots:
32. Philadelphia Eagles:
Round 2
Pick (overall)
1 (33). Cleveland Browns:
2 (34). New York Giants:
3 (35). Cleveland Browns:
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts:
5 (37). Indianapolis Colts:
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
7 (39). Chicago Bears:
8 (40). Denver Broncos:
9 (41). Oakland Raiders:
10 (42). Miami Dolphins:
11 (43). New England Patriots:
12 (44). Washington Redskins:
13 (45). Green Bay Packers:
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals:
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals:
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers:
17 (49). Indianapolis Colts:
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys:
19 (51). Detroit Lions:
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens:
21 (53). Buffalo Bills:
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs:
23 (55). Carolina Panthers:
24 (56). Buffalo Bills:
25 (57). Tennesse Titans:
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons:
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers:
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers:
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars:
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings:
31 (63). New England Patriots:
32 (64). Cleveland Browns:
Round 3
Pick (overall)
1 (65). Buffalo Bills:
2 (66). New York Giants:
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts:
4 (68). Houston Texans:
5 (69). New York Giants:
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers:
7 (71). Denver Broncos:
8 (72). New York Jets:
9 (73). Miami Dolphins:
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers:
11 (75). Oakland Raiders:
12 (76). Green Bay Packers:
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals:
14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs:
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals:
16 (80). Houston Texans:
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys:
18 (82). Detroit Lions:
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens:
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers:
21 (85). Carolina Panthers:
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs:
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams:
24 (88). Carolina Panthers:
25 (89). Tennessee Titans:
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons:
27 (91). New Orleans Saints:
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers:
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars:
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings:
31 (95). New England Patriots:
32 (96). Buffalo Bills:
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory):
34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory):
35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory):
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory):
Round 4
Pick (overall)
1 (101). Green Bay Packers:
2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
3 (103). Houston Texans:
4 (104). Indianapolis Colts:
5 (105). Chicago Bears:
6 (106). Denver Broncos:
7 (107). New York Jets:
8 (108). New York Giants:
9 (109). Washington Redskins:
10 (110). Oakland Raiders:
11 (111). Los Angeles Rams:
12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals:
13 (113). Denver Broncos:
14 (114). Cleveland Browns:
15 (115). Chicago Bears:
16 (116). Dallas Cowboys:
17 (117). Detroit Lions:
18 (118). Baltimore Ravens:
19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers:
20 (120). Seattle Seahawks:
21 (121). Buffalo Bills:
22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs:
23 (123). Miami Dolphins:
24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs:
25 (125). Tennessee Titans:
26 (126). Atlanta Falcons:
27 (127). New Orleans Saints:
28 (128). San Francisco 49ers:
29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars:
30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles:
31 (131). Miami Dolphins:
32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles:
33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory):
34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory):
35 (135). Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory):
36 (136). Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory):
37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory):
Round 5
Pick (overall)
1 (138). Green Bay Packers:
2 (139). New York Giants:
3 (140). Indianapolis Colts:
4 (141). Seattle Seahawks:
5 (142). Washington Redskins:
6 (143). San Francisco 49ers:
7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
8 (145). Chicago Bears:
9 (146). Seattle Seahawks:
10 (147). New Orleans Saints:
11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers:
12 (149). Denver Broncos:
13 (150). Cleveland Browns:
14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals:
15 (152). Arizona Cardinals:
16 (153). Detroit Lions:
17 (154). Baltimore Ravens:
18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers:
19 (156). Seattle Seahawks:
20 (157). New York Jets:
21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals:
22 (159). Oakland Raiders:
23 (160). Denver Broncos:
24 (161). Carolina Panthers:
25 (162). Tennessee Titans:
26 (163). Washington Redskins:
27 (164). New Orleans Saints:
28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers:
29 (166). Buffalo Bills:
30 (167). Minnesota Vikings:
31 (168). Seattle Seahawks:
32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles:
33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory):
34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory):
35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory):
36 (173). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory):
37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory):
Round 6
Pick (overall)
1 (175). Cleveland Browns:
2 (176). Los Angeles Rams:
3 (177). Houston Texans:
4 (178). Indianapolis Colts:
5 (179). New York Jets:
6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
7 (181). Chicago Bears:
8 (182). Arizona Cardinals:
9 (183). Los Angeles Rams:
10 (184). San Francisco 49ers:
11 (185). Oakland Raiders:
12 (186). Green Bay Packers:
13 (187). Buffalo Bills:
14 (188). Cleveland Browns:
15 (189). New Orleans Saints:
16 (190). Baltimore Ravens:
17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers:
18 (192). Dallas Cowboys:
19 (193). Dallas Cowboys:
20 (194). Los Angeles Rams:
21 (195). Los Angeles Rams:
22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs:
23 (197). Carolina Panthers:
24 (198). New England Patriots:
25 (199). Tennessee Titans:
26 (200). Atlanta Falcons:
27 (201). New Orleans Saints:
28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars:
30 (204). Minnesota Vikings:
31 (205). Washington Redskins:
32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles:
33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory):
34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory):
35 (209). Miami Dolphins (Compensatory):
36 (210). New England Patriots (Compensatory):
37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory):
38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory):
39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory):
40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory):
41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory):
42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory):
43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory):
44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory):
Round 7
Pick (overall)
1 (219). New England Patriots:
2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers:
3 (221). Indianapolis Colts:
4 (222). Houston Texans:
5 (223). San Francisco 49ers:
6 (224). Chicago Bears:
7 (225). Minnesota Vikings:
8 (226). Seattle Seahawks:
9 (227). Miami Dolphins:
10 (228). Oakland Raiders:
11 (229). Miami Dolphins:
12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars:
13 (231). Washington Redskins:
14 (232). Green Bay Packers:
15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs:
16 (234). Carolina Panthers:
17 (235). New York Jets:
18 (236). Dallas Cowboys:
19 (237). Detroit Lions:
20 (238). Baltimore Ravens:
21 (239). Green Bay Packers:
22 (240). San Francisco 49ers:
23 (241). Washington Redskins:
24 (242). Carolina Panthers:
25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs:
26 (244). Atlanta Falcons:
27 (245). New Orleans Saints:
28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers:
29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars:
30 (248). Seattle Seahawks:
31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals:
32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles:
33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory):
34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory):
35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory):
36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory):
37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory):
38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory):