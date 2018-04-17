DDFP 659: Hall or Nothing James Harrison edition

Dave Dameshek is joined by Cole Wright to discuss if recently retired LB James Harrison belongs in the Hall of Fame (5:45) and if there are ongoing issues in New England after Danny Amendola's recent comments about Bill Belichick (15:35). Next, Tara Deeker comes to Studio 66 to hear producer EmmaVP's story about her high school prom date canceling on her (23:45). Lastly, Deeker and Cole try to make the case that The Godfather wasn't a good movie (1:01:50).

Listen to the podcast below:

