49ers' Don Jones takes special-needs student to prom

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 17, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. A year ago, Kristi Martin asked Don Jones if he would go to prom with her daughter. The 49ers DB recently made good on that promise. Click through the carousel to see clips of Jones and Lindsey Preston's fun night.
2. Congrats to newlyweds Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt! The couple got married at the Logan Hotel in City Center, Philadelphia. The Eagles C left the Mummers costume at home this time.
3. Speaking of weddings, Titans fandom is the glue that keeps this couple together.
Meet at a @Titans gameï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) April 17, 2018
Attend every home game togetherï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
Get married at the stadiumï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/avJObutXc9
4. If the Pats are ever in a bind and need an emergency kicker, Tom Brady could be a good sub.
Tom Brady may be missing the Patriots' voluntary offseason workout program but he is working on his kicking game in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/VTyre4PxTrï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 17, 2018