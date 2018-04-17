49ers' Don Jones takes special-needs student to prom

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 17, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. A year ago, Kristi Martin asked Don Jones if he would go to prom with her daughter. The 49ers DB recently made good on that promise. Click through the carousel to see clips of Jones and Lindsey Preston's fun night.

A post shared by Don Jones II (@donjones5) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

2. Congrats to newlyweds Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt! The couple got married at the Logan Hotel in City Center, Philadelphia. The Eagles C left the Mummers costume at home this time.

A post shared by Fly Eagles Fly (@_flyeaglesfly_) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

3. Speaking of weddings, Titans fandom is the glue that keeps this couple together.

Meet at a @Titans gameï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

Attend every home game togetherï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

Get married at the stadiumï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/avJObutXc9 ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) April 17, 2018

4. If the Pats are ever in a bind and need an emergency kicker, Tom Brady could be a good sub.