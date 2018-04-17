Tyrann Mathieu lobbying for Dez Bryant to join Texans

Dez Bryant has yet to find a home. The Honey Badger would like to fix that in a hurry.

Newly signed Texans defensive back Tyrann Mathieu made his pitch for Houston's front office to sign Bryant, the veteran wideout suddenly released by the Cowboys last week.

"You just want that person to feel like he's wanted again," Mathieu said Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. "I messaged him last night trying to get him here."

Mathieu wasn't alone, with star Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins telling reporters: "I love Dez. I looked up to him in college. I watched him a lot in college and high school. I've always been a fan of his. Why not reach out to a guy who can help a team win? He's a great receiver."

The Texans have yet to be officially linked to Bryant, but the pairing makes as much sense as the other whispered-about landing spots. Hopkins is the unquestioned, do-everything leader of the pack ahead of Will Fuller, Braxton Miller and Bruce Ellington. The competition wouldn't hurt any of those younger supporting players.

Bryant's youthful speed is a memory, but he would give second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson a super-juicy red-zone target and one of the game's more physically imposing specimens -- one who sounds motivated to shine, too, based on Bryant's interview last week with NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The veteran pass-catcher openly shared his desire to play in the NFC East -- facing Dallas twice a year -- but none of those teams have come forward to chase him.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport listed the Ravens as a distinct possibility, a move that would pair Bryant with free-agent addition Michael Crabtree.

The Saints also are a candidate, as is Buffalo, but neither has emerged as a favorite to land the former Cowboys star. The timing isn't ideal for Bryant -- with teams zooming toward the draft -- but there's no question he'll ultimately find work.