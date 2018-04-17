Packers' Aaron Rodgers: My role is to play quarterback

Aaron Rodgers insists he doesn't want to meddle in the Green Bay Packers' decision-making process.

A report on Tuesday from Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson suggested that Rodgers wants more input into some of the Packers' major personnel decisions. The report specifically mentioned that Rodgers was "frustrated" and "emotional" about being cut out of the process that led Green Bay to move on from receiver Jordy Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

Later in the day, Rodgers was asked about the report, and he said he understands his job is to play quarterback, not meddle in management decisions.

"I know my role, and that's to play as well as I possibly can at quarterback," he said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers added: "This process works, and it has worked for Mike [McCarthy] for a number of years. Obviously, that's why he's still here in his 13th season. We've had a lot of success here, and just got to trust the process."

Robinson's report suggested Rodgers' frustration with management decisions could affect negotiations on an eventual long-term deal. Rodgers is under contract for $20.3 million in 2018 and $20.5 million in 2019. With the Packers' ability to wield the franchise tag the next two seasons, Green Bay has four years of leverage on its side.

Rodgers said Tuesday there is interest in getting a deal done, but it's not his focus.

"I'm under contract for the next two years," he said, per Wood. "Obviously we'd like to lock something in, I think, at some point. The team has made that public knowledge that they'd love to do that. I've said many times I'd love to finish my career here. So there's more than mutual interest on both sides."

As for the surgically repaired collarbone injury that wiped out most of his 2017 campaign, Rodgers said he feels "great" as the Packers start offseason conditioning.