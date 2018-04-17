Move The Sticks Podcast: Who is Josh Rosen?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dive into all things Josh Rosen. The guys break down his game (1:19) before they interview the people closest to the former UCLA quarterback. DJ and Bucky speak to Rosen's high school (7:45, 28:28) & college coaches (17:29) as well as his former teammates (46:12, 55:01) to get a full picture of the future first-round pick. They also sit down with Bruins legend Maurice Jones-Drew to talk about the signal caller's potential (37:20). Make sure to check out all of the Move the Sticks 360 episodes on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.