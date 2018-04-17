Jets center Nick Mangold announces retirement

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold is officially hanging up his pads for good.

The longtime New York Jets No. 74 declared his decision to retire Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT!



I will be signing a one day deal with @nyjets next week so I can retire a Jet.



Thank you to all!



J! E! T! S! Jets! Jets! Jets! pic.twitter.com/f7j52ZdIy0 â Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) April 17, 2018

The 34-year-old center sat out all last season after an injury-shortened 2016 campaign. In the middle of last season, Mangold said he was still struggling with a foot injury.

Drafted No. 29 overall by the Jets in 2006 out of Ohio State, Mangold was one of the best centers in the NFL at his peak, earning two first-team All-Pro bids in 2009 and 2010.

Mangold started 164 games in 11 years with the Jets before being released prior to last season. He'll sign for one more day before officially walking away.