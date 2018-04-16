ATN Podcast: Harrison retiring & Baker Mayfield talk

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal & Chris Wesseling -- discuss the news of ex-Steelers, Patriots LB James Harrison retiring (6:00), the Broncos releasing RB C.J. Anderson, Gronk and Tom Brady could skip the beginning of the Pats' offseason program?!? (13:00) Seabass signs with the Seahawks (26:00) and Mark Sanchez suspended for PEDs. Plus, Chase Goodbread (aka Carbs) joins the show to discuss NFL Draft prospect Baker Mayfield (32:00).

