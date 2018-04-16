Ezekiel Ansah to sign Detroit Lions franchise tag

Ziggy Ansah has been a ghost during Detroit's offseason conditioning program, but that's about to change.

The team's most valuable pass rusher is returning from Ghana on Monday and plans to report to work on Tuesday to sign his $17.14 million franchise tag, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ansah's return comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old defensive end spent last week in Ghana for a family obligation, but kept in touch with Detroit's front office and first-year head coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions now have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Ansah, who piled up 12 sacks over 14 games in 2017.

Even with Ansah back in the fold, Detroit veers into this month's draft with a defined need for pass-rushing help. Longtime beat writer Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tabbed ends Harold Landry out of Boston College and UTSA's Marcus Davenport as possibilities for the Lions come the draft.