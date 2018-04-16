Browns sign WR Josh Gordon to exclusive rights tender

Josh Gordon officially signed his exclusive rights tender with the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced Monday that the receiver was one of four exclusive rights free agents to sign their contracts, including wide receiver Matt Hazel, offensive lineman Austin Reiter and fullback Danny Vitale. The team opens offseason workouts today.

When the Browns placed an exclusive rights tender on Gordon earlier this offseason it ensured he wasn't going anywhere -- his only other choice would be to not play in the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Gordon's tender is worth $790,000.

Despite being selected in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon is only credited with four NFL seasons, due to suspensions.

After missing two full seasons, Gordon returned last year to catch 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games. Gordon will be a restricted free agent in 2019.

If the 27-year-old remains on solid footing in Cleveland and recaptures some of his magical 1,646-yard, 9-TD 2013 season, the Browns could look to lock up Gordon before he hits the open market in 2020. There are a ton of ifs in that situation, however.

With the Browns changing quarterbacks (Tyrod Taylor and a rookie), adding Jarvis Landry alongside Corey Coleman and Gordon, and a running back tandem of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, Cleveland's offense could be an entertaining watch for the first time in years.