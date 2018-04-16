Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner to sign franchise tag

Los Angeles Rams franchise tagged safety Lamarcus Joyner will show up for the beginning of offseason workouts today.

The safety plans to sign his $11.287 million franchise tag on Monday before taking part in the team's offseason conditioning program, Joyner's agent, Sunny Shah, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Joyner's plan is a positive development for the star-studded Rams defense. The safety could have decided to hold off signing the franchise tender until later in the summer, seeking a long-term deal in the process. Until tagged players sign the tender, they are not under contract. Therefore it would not be considered a hold-out situation subject to fines for skipping training camp.

The Rams prioritized keeping Joyner in place over receiver Sammy Watkins this offseason. Joyner is a key chess piece in Wade Phillips' defense. The 27-year old moved to safety in 2017, thriving in that role. His ability to drop down and play slot corner, where he spent his first three years, makes the 5-foot-8 defender a commodity in today's NFL.

Keeping Joyner while adding corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason, the Rams built a secondary that has the pieces to be one of the best in the NFL in 2018.

The Rams will attempt to work out a long-term solution to keep Joyner in L.A. Sides have until July 16 to hammer out a multiyear deal. If they can't get it done by that date, Joyner will play this season on the franchise tag. L.A. could then tag him again next offseason for $13.544 million (120 percent of his 2018 salary) or he'd hit the open market.