Free agency roundup: Austin Davis back on Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will add another backup quarterback not named Colin Kaepernick.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Seattle will re-sign Austin Davis, according to a source informed of the situation. The QB will get a veteran minimum deal, per Garafolo.

Davis won the Seahawks backup gig last season. He appeared in three games, attempting zero passes in 2017.

The 28-year-old clipboard holder last started a game in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Davis once started eight games for the Rams back in 2014, completing 63.4 percent of his passes with 12 TDs and nine interceptions in his only significant campaign.

On Friday, when the Seahawks added Stephen Morris as the only backup to Russell Wilson, we noted Seattle would continue to add arms as offseason workouts begin. Most teams carry three to four passers through the summer. The Seahawks now have three signed.

Garafolo was told signing Davis won't end the team's talks with Kaepernick. Last week it became known that the Seahawks postponed a scheduled workout with Kaepernick until they know more about his stance on matters related to the national anthem, his collusion lawsuit against the NFL and his other positions against social injustice.

The Kaepernick situation remains in a holding pattern. Meanwhile, Seattle is adding camp arms that won't threaten Wilson's gig and could easily be replaced on the roster down the line.

Here are the other notable free agent moves from Monday:

1. The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive lineman Corey Liuget have agreed to terms on a revised contract to keep him in L.A. for another season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Liuget, whose status up in the air because he was set to make $8 million in 2018, was suspended in March for the first four games of next season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

2. Washington Redskins offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe signed his second-round tender, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The versatile OL is slated to earn $2.914 million in 2018.

3. The Buffalo Bills announced they signed receiver Jeremy Kerley and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi each to one-year contracts.

4. Per Rapoport, restricted free-agent wide receiver Willie Snead reported to the New Orleans Saints today for team workouts. Snead hasn't signed his tender yet, but will participate, Rapoport reports.

5. The Los Angeles Rams re-signed offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, Rapoport reported. The big offensive tackle started one game for L.A. last season.