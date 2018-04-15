Surgery sidelines Demar Dotson for OTAs, minicamp

Injuries decimated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line last year, and the prognosis remains uneven as the 2018 season approaches. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Dotson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee and will miss organized-team activities and minicamp later this offseason.

Dotson, the Buccaneers' starting right tackle for the majority of the past six seasons, has dealt with knee trouble in the past. A ruptured posterior cruciate ligament premature ended his 2017 campaign in late November, landing him on injured reserve the same week that starting center Ali Marpet suffered his own season-ending knee. Dotson also missed most of 2015 with a torn MCL.

Still, despite the discouraging news on Dotson's meniscus, the Buccaneers could have him back in the fold well before the season starts. Rapoport reports that the veteran offensive lineman should recover in time for training camp.

Since arriving in Tampa as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Dotson has appeared in 100 games. He started 11 contests in 2017, all at right tackle.