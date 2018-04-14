Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly discharged from hospital

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been released from the hospital, according to his wife.

Jill Kelly posted an Instagram photo of her husband leaving the facility with the caption, "With a swollen smile, and a cane in his hand he was DISCHARGED from the hospital today!"

The former Bills great recently underwent surgery to remove cancer from his jaw and is expected to continue his recovery in New York, according to Jill.

Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and led them four consecutive Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.