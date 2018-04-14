Steelers' Ryan Shazier stands to cheers at alma mater

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to his alma mater on Saturday and appeared to stand without assistance to cheers from the crowd.

The former Ohio State Buckeye visited the spring game in Columbus and was named an honorary captain.

Shazier is recovering from a spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game against Cincinnati.

"Every day I'm getting a lot better and I'm able to move around more," Shazier said to ESPN. "I'm doing a thousand times better than I was in December."

Shazier played three seasons at OSU (2011-2013) before being drafted by the Steelers with the 15th pick of the first round in the 2014 NFL Draft.