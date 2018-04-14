Aqib Talib on landing in LA: I wanted to be comfortable

When Aqib Talib found out he might play for a different team in 2018, he wanted to make sure he landed somewhere that was familiar.

That was either New England, where he had success with Bill Belichick, or Los Angeles to play for his former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

"Well, I'm in the later half of my career and I just wanted to be comfortable. Wherever I went, I wanted to be comfortable and there was no time in the NFL where I was more comfortable playing football than with Wade Phillips," Talib told the team website. "He's like a guru at putting guys in position to succeed. So if I was going to go somewhere I wanted to be comfortable and I'm definitely comfortable here in L.A."

Talib racked up 71 tackles, 25 passes defensed, six interceptions and one Super Bowl ring while playing under Phillips for two years in Denver.

"He is a future Hall of Fame D-coordinator. So, anytime you get to share a meeting room with him everyday, you're going to gain knowledge. He just taught me a lot about being a Pro, how to prepare for the game, and using my strengths on the field. That's a huge part of the reason why I wanted to come play for him."

The five-time Pro Bowler is now part of a defense that will feature another newcomer in cornerback Marcus Peters, safety Lamarcus Joyner and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. These names alone are enough to make the Rams serious Super Bowl contenders in 2018 and that's enough to get Talib looking forward to the season.

"Man, I'm very excited just to be in L.A., the weather, just to be back with coach Wade and be with a nice team like this. This a great team, a great organization," he said. "So a competitive team to be a part of a competitive team and make this run towards the Super Bowl is a blessing."