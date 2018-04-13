Around The NFL Podcast: Breaking down Dez's release

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- discuss the latest NFL news, including the Cowboys cutting Dez Bryant (3:40), Colin Kaepernick's postponed workout with the Seahawks (11:00), more legal issues for Reuben Foster (15:00) and Jarvis Landry's hefty extension with the Browns (20:00). ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour joins the show to talk about intriguing QB prospect Josh Rosen (28:00), and the heroes look back at some "Go Get My Lunch" props from free agency (45:00).

