Davon House re-signs with Green Bay Packers

The Packers likely will be hunting for a cornerback in this month's draft, but they're making sure Davon House will continue to have a home in Green Bay for 2018.

The eighth-year corner re-signed with the Packers on Friday, the team announced.

Originally selected 131st overall by Green Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State, House has started 45 of the 84 games he's appeared in with the Packers. He's recorded 199 tackles, seven interceptions and fumble recovery with the team. He started 12 games for Green Bay last season after returning from a two-year sojourn with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

House, 28, is set to patrol the Packers' secondary with cornerback Tramon Williams, who signed with the Packers in March. Unless the Packers go after a corner in the early rounds of the draft, House likely will see plenty of playing time for a Green Bay squad that traded Damarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns.