NFL players react to Cowboys cutting Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys released longtime wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday after eight seasons with the team.

Here's how current and former NFL players reacted to the shocking news on social media:

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasnât my decision.. I will always love y'all... forever Dallas in my heart â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number. â Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) April 13, 2018

SMDH! Straight BS! Foreva my brudda @DezBryant !! You kept it real wit me from day 1 and that's :100: https://t.co/z3O2yKCP7l â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 13, 2018

You the man @DezBryant! You brought the same intensity/work ethic each day and enjoyed being able to play with you. I know you will keep killing it and Iâll always be a fan! pic.twitter.com/UqXG8IYS71 â Nick Hayden (@NickHaydenWI) April 13, 2018

Dang. Wish he would be a Cowboy for life. https://t.co/Ysh9vSPTsi â Matt Johnson (@Matt_Johnson37) April 13, 2018

12 would make Dez life much easier!!!!!! And the only WR 12 has is @tae15adams. #GoPackGo â Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) April 13, 2018

I canât say Iâve been up against many WRs with your passion. @DezBryant I know youâll do yo thang! â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) April 13, 2018

ï¿½ï¿½ DEZ COME CHECK FOXBORO OUT BIG DAWG â Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) April 13, 2018

:speak_no_evil: nobody is safe....itâs been a crazy off-season â Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) April 13, 2018

One of the best teammates Iâve ever had. Good luck to any team you play next year. â Matt Johnson (@Matt_Johnson37) April 13, 2018