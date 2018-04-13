NFL players react to Cowboys cutting Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys released longtime wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday after eight seasons with the team.
Here's how current and former NFL players reacted to the shocking news on social media:
letâs start the process #unbothered #ThrowUpTheXâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018
Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasnât my decision.. I will always love y'all... forever Dallas in my heartâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018
I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number.â Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) April 13, 2018
Come to Houston bro... @DezBryantâ Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 13, 2018
:goat: @DezBryant for lifeâ Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) April 13, 2018
SMDH! Straight BS! Foreva my brudda @DezBryant !! You kept it real wit me from day 1 and that's :100: https://t.co/z3O2yKCP7lâ Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 13, 2018
You the man @DezBryant! You brought the same intensity/work ethic each day and enjoyed being able to play with you. I know you will keep killing it and Iâll always be a fan! pic.twitter.com/UqXG8IYS71â Nick Hayden (@NickHaydenWI) April 13, 2018
Dang. Wish he would be a Cowboy for life. https://t.co/Ysh9vSPTsiâ Matt Johnson (@Matt_Johnson37) April 13, 2018
12 would make Dez life much easier!!!!!! And the only WR 12 has is @tae15adams. #GoPackGoâ Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) April 13, 2018
I canât say Iâve been up against many WRs with your passion. @DezBryant I know youâll do yo thang!â Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) April 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ whatâs good brodie @DezBryant ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Suâa Kristopher Cravens (@iammsuzy) April 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Courtland Sutton â ï¸ (@SuttonCourtland) April 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½â Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) April 13, 2018
@DezBryant pic.twitter.com/gNP4Y4ZkMAâ Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) April 13, 2018
@DezBryant come on to the @Jaguarsâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 13, 2018
Dez ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) April 13, 2018
88 You know where to come! #ThrowUpTheX ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ https://t.co/0oBp9wrKaaâ Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) April 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ DEZ COME CHECK FOXBORO OUT BIG DAWGâ Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) April 13, 2018
:speak_no_evil: nobody is safe....itâs been a crazy off-seasonâ Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) April 13, 2018
Philip Rivers to @DezBryant for the score!â Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) April 13, 2018
One of the best teammates Iâve ever had. Good luck to any team you play next year.â Matt Johnson (@Matt_Johnson37) April 13, 2018
Join the Wave brah! #ThrowUpTheX https://t.co/wy93uznaNSâ Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) April 13, 2018
I can see Dez going to the @Redskins and playing the Cowboys 2x a yr ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) April 13, 2018
View all comments