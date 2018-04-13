Report: Mike Wallace to cash in if he's under 250 lbs

For Mike Wallace, the challenge is clear.

The Eagles receiver -- weighing in at a crisp 200 pounds -- is set to earn a $585,000 incentive if he manages to weigh in under 250 pounds by Monday's start to Philly's offseason program.

Chalk it up as a highly creative bit of contract writing that all but guarantees Wallace a massive chunk of change. Assuming the 31-year-old deep threat hasn't ballooned wildly since season's end, Wallace can sit around all weekend until his checking account blows up come Monday morning.

The veteran wideout inked a one-year deal in March worth up to $2.5 million with incentives -- in some cases, dangerously easy incentives.

Wallace could do the right thing over the next three days, eating kale-infused salads and hitting the gym. Or he could shift into the mode of an everyman hero, darting around town on an epic lost weekend, vacuuming up steaks and whole chickens, drinking everything in sight and gaining up to 49 pounds in the process -- and still get paid like a glowing king.

The possibilities are endless and we are rooting for the dream of a 249-pound Wallace showing up at the facility come Monday morning for his CASH.

Wallace, to his credit, understands just how absurdly beautiful this contract clause appears to the rest of us: