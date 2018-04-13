Andy Dalton anticipating overhaul of Bengals offense

Andy Dalton has gone through several offensive changes during his eight-year NFL career. However, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is anticipating the biggest overhaul of his tenure this offseason under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

"When we've changed coordinators in the past, the offense and the scheme and everything has stayed pretty similar," Dalton told the team's official website this week. "I think this is going to feel a whole lot different than what we've done and the way we've done things."

During Dalton's career, the Bengals have gone from Jay Gruden, to Hue Jackson, to Ken Zampese, to Lazor as offensive coordinator. Lazor took over after two games last season when Cincy fired Zampese. Now the former Chip Kelly disciple will be able to install his vision for Dalton and the offense fully.

"The sense I'm getting is there is going to be a lot of change and a lot of learning, which is a good thing," Dalton said. "I think it's good to challenge yourself and kind of refresh yourself on what you're doing. When you're hearing the same thing for seven straight years, it can be mundane and you already know it. Now it's new and fresh and I'm looking forward to it.

"I think we're going to be multiple. I think we're going to do what we have to do to win and get the best possible matchups."

Lazor began his NFL career as an offensive assistant in 2003. The 45-year-old Scranton, Pennsylvania native has worked under an array of coaches, from Joe Gibbs in Washington, to Mike Holmgren in Seattle, to Kelly in Philadelphia, to Joe Philbin in Miami.

Lazor became a well-known persona under Kelly and could import more run-pass option to the Bengals' offense, which should suit Dalton's skill set.

With the Bengals set to open offseason workouts Monday, it will represent Dalton's first chance to see the new offense Lazor concocted since the 2017 season ended. The quarterback's only request was that it be an aggressive approach this time around.

"I think you need to be aggressive. That's offensive football. You want to be on the offense and make the defense react," Dalton said. "I feel like that. I would think that would be part of what we do. We've been so similar for so long, it's good to test yourself a little bit."