DDFP 658: Willie McGinest & Shaun O'Hara

Dave Dameshek is joined by NFL Network's own Willie McGinest and Shaun O'Hara who start off the show by sticking up for fellow colleague, James Jones, after Shek's comments about Aaron Rodgers having the worst wide receiver group ever (12:00). Willie tells his 1994 NFL Draft story when he was picked 4th overall by the New England Patriots even though another team was actually with him at his draft party (41:50). Next, Shaun O'Hara gives us his most memorable play, which was the David Tyree helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII (50:35). Before the show ended Shek asked the guys what their favorite cheese is since it is National Grilled Cheese Day (1:03:45).

