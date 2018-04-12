Texans release veteran offensive tackle Derek Newton

Derek Newton's career with the Texans is a wrap.

The team on Thursday announced the release of the veteran offensive tackle, capping an injury-plagued final two seasons in Houston.

The 30-year-old Newton ruptured his patellar tendon in both knees during a Week 7 loss to the Broncos in 2016. He spent all of last season on the physically unable to perform list, but was hoping to make a return to action this offseason.

"I've always admired Derek Newton's work ethic and dedication to the game of football," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "He has been a terrific teammate and someone who constantly put the team first. We wish him the best."

A seventh-round pick in 2011, Newton was selected by teammates as last year's Ed Block Courage Award winner. A versatile lineman who toiled at tackle and guard, Newton made 68 career starts for Houston between 2012 and 2016.

As for the Texans, the front five remains an area of need heading into the draft after the club posted the lowest pass-blocking grade since Pro Football Focus started charting games in 2006.

Free-agent additions Seantrel Henderson, Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete add a dose of depth, but look for Houston to mine the draft for additional help at the tackle position.