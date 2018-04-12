Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore head 2018 NFL Draft's wide receiver class

Although wide receiver isn't a premier position in the 2018 NFL Draft, there are a number of talented prospects. Alabama's Calvin Ridley was the early favorite in this class, but Maryland's D.J. Moore has shot up the boards since the NFL Scouting Combine.

But don't count out these enticing wideouts: Texas A&M's Christian Kirk, SMU's Courtland Sutton, Oklahoma State's James Washington and Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown. That said, who is the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft?

Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.



Reggie Wayne

Calvin Ridley reminds me of former teammate Marvin Harrison One pro comparison I saw was Ridley to my former teammate Marvin Harrison, and there's a ton of similarities. They both had slim frames, could take the top off the defense, separate from coverage and, basically, do it all. Ridley understands coverages and knows how to find soft spots in zones. He's the most polished receiver and should come off the board first. One pro comparison I saw was Ridley to my former teammate Marvin Harrison, and there's a ton of similarities. They both had slim frames, could take the top off the defense, separate from coverage and, basically, do it all. Ridley understands coverages and knows how to find soft spots in zones. He's the most polished receiver and should come off the board first.



Daniel Jeremiah

Alamaba's Ridley isn't perfect but has potential to do well in NFL The best receiver in this class is The best receiver in this class is Calvin Ridley . He has elite speed and is an exceptional route-runner. The only knock on him is he doesn't always win the contested balls because he doesn't have purely natural hands.