Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore head 2018 NFL Draft's wide receiver class

Although wide receiver isn't a premier position in the 2018 NFL Draft, there are a number of talented prospects. Alabama's Calvin Ridley was the early favorite in this class, but Maryland's D.J. Moore has shot up the boards since the NFL Scouting Combine.
But don't count out these enticing wideouts: Texas A&M's Christian Kirk, SMU's Courtland Sutton, Oklahoma State's James Washington and Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown. That said, who is the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft?
Programming note: NFL Network's 2018 NFL Draft coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26.
Calvin Ridley reminds me of former teammate Marvin HarrisonOne pro comparison I saw was Ridley to my former teammate Marvin Harrison, and there's a ton of similarities. They both had slim frames, could take the top off the defense, separate from coverage and, basically, do it all. Ridley understands coverages and knows how to find soft spots in zones. He's the most polished receiver and should come off the board first.
D.J. Moore's great hands gives him the edgeCalvin Ridley's at the top of the boards for most, but I'm taking Maryland's D.J. Moore. He can consistently make the tough catches and has great ball skills. Moore's got the strongest hands in this draft class, which is one of the best qualities a player at this position can have.
Alamaba's Ridley isn't perfect but has potential to do well in NFLThe best receiver in this class is Calvin Ridley. He has elite speed and is an exceptional route-runner. The only knock on him is he doesn't always win the contested balls because he doesn't have purely natural hands.
Ridley can be used in multiple ways within the offenseRidley's route-running is the best in this class. Not to mention, teams will be able to use him in different ways, including in the run game and in multiple formations.