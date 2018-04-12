Check out this 2006 highlight of Shaquem Griffin

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Who knew Shaquem Griffin had some offensive skills, too. Watch an 11-year-old Griffin show off his speed and some juke moves in the clip below.

A post shared by Coach Deck (@floridaselite) on Apr 11, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

2. Ryan Shazier was in the building for last night's Penguins playoff game. The Penguins would go on to rout the Flyers 7-0.

3. This nine-year-old boy named Caleb said Ben Roethlisberger is at the top of the list of people he'd like to meet. The Steelers QB spoke with Caleb and let him know his wish would be coming true very soon.

A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl) on Apr 12, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

Here's Caleb's response video thanking Big Ben.

4. See how a coin flip led to the Bears drafting one of the greatest running backs of all time.

5. Last week's Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragically ended 16 lives. After hearing that one of the victims was a big New England fan, Pats owner Robert Kraft reached out to his family.