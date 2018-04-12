Check out this 2006 highlight of Shaquem Griffin

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 12, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Who knew Shaquem Griffin had some offensive skills, too. Watch an 11-year-old Griffin show off his speed and some juke moves in the clip below.
2. Ryan Shazier was in the building for last night's Penguins playoff game. The Penguins would go on to rout the Flyers 7-0.
3. This nine-year-old boy named Caleb said Ben Roethlisberger is at the top of the list of people he'd like to meet. The Steelers QB spoke with Caleb and let him know his wish would be coming true very soon.
Here's Caleb's response video thanking Big Ben.
Thank you so much again @_BigBen7!@steelers@ProCamps#NoRiskNoReward pic.twitter.com/Vfvii5HGsnâ Cindy Koehler (@ck5121) April 9, 2018
4. See how a coin flip led to the Bears drafting one of the greatest running backs of all time.
In 1975 we landed Walter Payton with the help of a coin flip.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 12, 2017
5. Last week's Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragically ended 16 lives. After hearing that one of the victims was a big New England fan, Pats owner Robert Kraft reached out to his family.
Broadcaster Tyler Bieber is first Humboldt victim to be laid to rest. He loved the New England Patriots. The Pats sent flowers & Robert Kraft called Tyler's mom to offer condolences. https://t.co/9fqju4sD0Dâ Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 12, 2018