Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro visiting Dolphins

Could the safety market finally begin to see dominoes fall?

Ex-Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the trip.

A former first-round pick, Vaccaro is one of several safeties still floating on an open market that has been stagnant at the position throughout the offseason. Vaccaro is ranked No. 25 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 27-year-old spent his first five NFL seasons in New Orleans, compiling 385 tackles, eight interceptions, 30 passes defended and 7.5 sacks.

Vaccaro is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he struggled while battling injury. His season ended after 12 games when he went on injured reserve in mid-December. The safety subsequently underwent core muscle surgery. Vaccaro told The Times-Picayune earlier this offseason he was fully healthy.

The Dolphins currently boast starting safeties Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald but could be looking to upgrade their rotation with a healthy Vaccaro.