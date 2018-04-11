ATN Podcast: Sam Darnold Talk With Rotoworld

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Colleen Wolfe -- discuss the latest QB rumors leading up to the draft. But first, they welcome back Marc from his trip overseas on the USO tour (2:00); Check in on the latest news, including the rich history of Buck Hill (4:00), Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald contract talk (5:30), Richie Incognito says heâs 'done' with football (9:30), Cordarrelle Patterson has interesting things to say about a former teammate (17:00) and changes to the NFL's Color Rush uniforms (22:00). Marc fields press conference questions about his recent trip (25:00) and Rotoworld's Josh Norris joins the show for the first installment of "Guys, We Need To Talk About...." To discuss QB prospect Sam Darnold (34:00).

