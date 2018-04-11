Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield visiting Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a starting-caliber quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, but that isn't precluding them from at least exploring the prospects at the position in the draft.

Miami is evaluating and hosting quarterbacks Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mayfield will visit first, on Thursday, and Allen's meeting will follow on Friday, Rapoport added.

The Dolphins hold the No. 11 pick in the upcoming draft.

Though the quarterback class is the talk of this draft, it's possible one of the perceived top four (in nop particular order) of Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Allen and Mayfield falls out of the top 10. What's more likely is a team currently outside of the top 10 trading into it to take a signal-caller. Situated just outside of that picture but interested in the class' QB prospects, Miami is doing its due diligence.

With a quarterback like Tannehill -- a passer who enjoyed his best season in 2014, a year in which the Dolphins finished 8-8 -- Miami can very much see his ceiling. He provides adequate play, but hasn't proven he can be a quarterback who will carry a franchise to consistent success. His knee injury, which forced him to miss 2017, doesn't help his case, but with a contract that carries a massive cap penalty in 2018 and 2019 it's unlikely he goes anywhere.

That doesn't mean the Dolphins won't explore other options, though. Head coach Adam Gase went from working with Peyton Manning in Denver, to Jay Cutler in Chicago, to Tannehill and then Cutler again in Miami. It's conceivable to see Gase desiring a prospect with greater potential at the sport's most important position.

This doesn't guarantee Miami makes a move, but it does add another suitor to what's already an interesting group of prospective buyers.