Landon Collins weighing second procedure on forearm

The Giants might be without star safety Landon Collins until training camp.

The right forearm that Collins broke in late December isn't healing as quickly as hoped and might soon require surgery to plate the break again, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

If the two-time Pro Bowl selection does undergo a second procedure, Garafolo added, the recovery would be six-to-eight weeks before he can return to full football activity.

Collins told reporters the other day his arm was "100 percent." Obviously that's not the case. No final decision made on surgery yet but it sounds very possible. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 11, 2018

The good news is that the setback should not hinder one of new defensive coordinator James Bettcher's most important players once the games start to count in September.