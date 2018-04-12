Landon Collins says he'll need surgery on forearm

The Giants likely will be without star safety Landon Collins until training camp.

The right forearm that Collins broke in late December isn't healing as quickly as hoped, and the two-time Pro Bowler says he'll need to undergo surgery to plate the break again.

"I hate surgery," Collins wrote in a text message to NorthJersey.com. "And then I'm thinking I'm fine and excited about this season, being on the field for [organized team activities]. It's a bone. It's going to come back stronger, so it shouldn't affect nothing I'm trying to do [moving forward]."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who first reported about Collins likely needing surgery, said the recovery period would be six-to-eight weeks. The development comes just days after Collins told reporters he was feeling "100 percent" for offseason workouts.

The good news is that the setback should not hinder one of new defensive coordinator James Bettcher's most important players once the games start to count in September.