NFL releases 65-game 2018 preseason schedule

The NFL released the 2018 NFL preseason schedule on Wednesday. The 65-game slate features eight nationally televised games, including a tilt between the Eagles and the Browns at FirstEngery Stadium in Cleveland on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
The 2018 preseason will kick off Thursday, Aug. 2 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Chicago Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game. All preseason games will be shown on NFL Network. Specific dates and times for every game will be released later this offseason.
2018 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)
Hall of Fame Game (Canton, OH.)
Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 2
Preseason Week 2 (August 16-20)
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 16
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Monday, Aug. 20
Preseason Week 3 (August 23-26)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 23
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 24
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 25
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (FOX, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 26
Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 26
2018 preseason week-by-week schedule
WEEK 1: AUGUST 9-13
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins
Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks
WEEK 2: AUGUST 16-20
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos
New York Giants vs.Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, Aug. 20)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, Aug. 16)
WEEK 3: AUGUST 23-26
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (FOX, Aug. 26)
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, Aug. 23)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, Aug. 26)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 25)
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants vs. New York Jets
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, Aug. 24)
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins
WEEK 4: AUGUST 30-31
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans
