NFL releases 65-game 2018 preseason schedule

The NFL released the 2018 NFL preseason schedule on Wednesday. The 65-game slate features eight nationally televised games, including a tilt between the Eagles and the Browns at FirstEngery Stadium in Cleveland on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The 2018 preseason will kick off Thursday, Aug. 2 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Chicago Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game. All preseason games will be shown on NFL Network. Specific dates and times for every game will be released later this offseason.

2018 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game (Canton, OH.)

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 2

Preseason Week 2 (August 16-20)

New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 16

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Monday, Aug. 20

Preseason Week 3 (August 23-26)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 23

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, 8 p.m.), Friday, Aug. 24

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 8 p.m.), Saturday, Aug. 25

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (FOX, 4 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 26

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, 8 p.m.), Sunday, Aug. 26

2018 preseason week-by-week schedule

WEEK 1: AUGUST 9-13

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins vs. New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks

WEEK 2: AUGUST 16-20

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos

New York Giants vs.Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts (ESPN, Aug. 20)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins (ESPN, Aug. 16)

WEEK 3: AUGUST 23-26

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (FOX, Aug. 26)

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX, Aug. 23)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC, Aug. 26)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, Aug. 25)

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS, Aug. 24)

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Redskins

WEEK 4: AUGUST 30-31

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington Redskins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans