Bears not matching Cam Meredith's Saints offer sheet

Cameron Meredith is bound for New Orleans.

The Chicago Bears have decided not to match the two-year, $10 million offer sheet the restricted free-agent wideout inked last week with the Saints, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that first-year Bears coach Matt Nagy and team general manager Ryan Pace sat down to meet with the 25-year-old pass-catcher on Wednesday.

Meredith's deal with New Orleans comes packed with $5.4 million in guaranteed loot, a price tag too rich for the Bears, who spent money on Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency.

Meredith now joins a cast of Saints receivers led by Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Tommylee Lewis and Willie Snead. We can't help but wonder if Snead could be the odd man out.

Meredith put together a promising 66-catch, 888-yard, four-score campaign in 2016 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in August. It's no guarantee he comes back as the same player, but Meredith gives New Orleans an intriguing young target to add to the mix.

Without question, his fantasy value is helped by landing with an offense run by future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.