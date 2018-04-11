This die-hard fan has over 30 Titans tattoos

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 11, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. How much do you love your favorite NFL team? Do you have an entire wardrobe of jerseys? Are you a season ticket holder? Maybe you even have a tattoo? Well, this Titans superfan has over 30 tats dedicated to his squad.

2. Robert Griffin III says being out of the league for a season provided motivation and made him a smarter player.

Robert Griffin III said he didn't get upset about being out of the league last season. He believes it made him work harder. "It helped me become a smarter player," Griffin said at his introductory press conference with the... https://t.co/MPmMzEomHh pic.twitter.com/YiIBeAQRiQ â Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 11, 2018

3. Rams GM Les Snead says Aaron Donald's hard work will soon pay off in a big way.

4. Last week, DeShaun Watson bricked a free throw at the Toyota Center in Houston. Here's 49ers CB Richard Sherman casually draining a pregame three-pointer at the Staples Center last night. To be fair, Sherman didn't have $5,000 (for charity) on the line like DeShaun did.

5. Should a punter be in the NFL's Top 100? If there were a punter on the list, who would it be? Here's what Broncos P Marquette King (and Rams P Johnny Hekker) had to say...