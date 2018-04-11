Free agency roundup: Michael Campanaro joins Titans

The Tennessee Titans are adding some needed depth at the wide receiver position.

Tennessee agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens receiver Michael Campanaro on Tuesday, the team announced.

Baltimore selected Campanaro, a 5-foot-9 receiver-returner, in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. After playing in just 11 games in his first three seasons, the 27-year-old broke out with the Ravens last year when he tallied a career-high 24 touches for 215 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown in 13 games played.

Campanaro also recorded a punt-return score and was fourth in the league with 10.8 yards per punt return in 2017. Tennessee already has a return man in second-year speedster Adoree' Jackson.

Tennessee's new receiver will likely compete for slot snaps with Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe, with Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis manning the outside.

Here are the other transactions worth noting from Wednesday:

1. The Indianapolis Colts signed unrestricted free-agent cornerback Kenneth Acker.