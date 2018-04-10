Chad Johnson's best celebration that never happened

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 10, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The WR formerly known as Ochocinco had plenty of amazing TD celebrations during his 11 seasons in the NFL. However, he never got the chance to execute his best one. Listen to the six-time Pro Bowler tell the story of the G.O.A.T. celebration that never was.

2. Rams GM Les Snead says the Philly Special influenced his team's aggressiveness during free agency.

3. Packers fans should be feeling good about the 2018 season -- Aaron Rodgers is healthy and recently met with the Dalai Lama.

4. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner gives his Fortnite and eSports take.