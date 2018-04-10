UCLA's Josh Rosen: 'I'm the best QB in the draft'

Josh Rosen has been criticized from all corners of the draft evalu-sphere for everything from coming from a well-off family and having opinions about things outside of football to enjoying a dorm-room hot tub and being a "millennial."

In an interview with ESPN's Sam Alipour, Rosen attempted to set the record straight on his misunderstood personality and his place among the top quarterbacks in this year's draft. The UCLA prospect was not wanting for confidence despite mounting negative press.

"I'm the best QB in the draft. A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I'm the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft," Rosen told Alipour. "[Aaron] Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there's nothing that's explosive or Johnny Manziel -- like. It's just quarterbacking."

Asked to explain what his goals are as a professional football player, Rosen said he has set his eyes on outdoing the G.O.A.T.

"I want to be great -- in everything I do," Rosen said. "As far as football, I always looked up to Kellen Moore of Boise State. I thought it was the coolest thing that he was the winningest QB of all time. I thought that was a cool word: winningest. So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I'd say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I'll say seven."

The interview is worth reading three times over for numerous tidbits. Among other things, Rosen divulges that he is a big fan of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, explains how the infamous hot tub photo came about and projects that SpaceX founder Elon Musk will attempt to melt the Martian polar ice caps with nuclear warheads in an effort to accelerate global warming.

Rosen also said that he will be outspoken on issues that he reads and cares about, like the environment and the NCAA's arcane amateur rules. But the UCLA quarterback, who is expected to go early in this month's draft, assured that as long as he is in the league, nothing will get in the way of his love for football and his pursuit of greatness in that field.

"Right now, I want to be the best QB that I possibly f---ing can be," Rosen concluded. "When the NFL decides I suck, I want to be the absolute best at the next thing in my life."