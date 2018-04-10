Move The Sticks Podcast: Baker Mayfield 360

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks scout the polarizing Heisman-winning quarterback, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. DJ and Bucky try to find out what makes Mayfield tick by speaking to his high school (11:14) & college coaches (27:34), former teammate Dede Westbrook (33:20) and friends including WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross (40:35). The guys also tell you where Mayfield should go in the draft and which teams should draft the former Sooner gunslinger.

